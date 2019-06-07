PLUS Chairman Ciolos suggests acting government, early elections after presidential vote



PLUS Chairman Dacian Ciolos said on Thursday that attempts should be made to form a new parliamentary majority to back an acting government until after presidential elections and that early parliamentary elections should be held subsequently. "I think attempts should still be made to form a new majority, because this is the signal the Romanians have given, and if the politicians who have so far been walking a certain path understood the Romanians' message, they now have the opportunity to prove it through their attitude, their behavior in Parliament. There is another possible variant, putting an acting government in place to manage the current affairs of the country, hold presidential elections and immediately after that the current parliamentary majority should accept the dissolution of Parliament and early elections. In other words, they should have the courage to seek again legitimation through vote," Dacian Ciolos told Digi 24 broadcaster. He said that the PLUS representatives are prepared to take over governing after parliamentary elections. "PLUS is not in Parliament, but after we have been through parliamentary elections and won a position in Parliament, we will be ready to commit to governing. This I can tell you from the beginning, we are prepared for this, and we are preparing to concretely talk in the immediate future about what we are planning to do, and we are further calling on those who now represent the Romanians in Parliament to come forth to the voters, relinquish their seats and seek re-legitimation through vote. We will assume governing after parliamentary elections," Ciolos said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Gheorghe Pietrar, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

