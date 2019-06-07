E.ON Hires 300 IT Experts At Its Research, Development And Innovation Center In Iasi



The E.ON Software Development (ESD) division of Germany’s E.ON Group, which operates in the field of electricity and natural gas distribution and supply, seeks to employ 200 IT experts at its Research, Development and Innovation Center in the city of Iasi (north-eastern Romania), over the next (...) E.ON Hires 300 IT Experts At Its Research, Development And Innovation Center In Iasi.The E.ON Software Development (ESD) division of Germany’s E.ON Group, which operates in the field of electricity and natural gas distribution and supply, seeks to employ 200 IT experts at its Research, Development and Innovation Center in the city of Iasi (north-eastern Romania), over the next (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]