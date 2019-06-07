President Iohannis signs decrees appointing ministers of Justice, European Funds and Romanians Abroad



President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the decrees appointing Ana Birchall as Justice Minister, Roxana Minzatu as European Funds Minister and Natalia Intotero as Minister for Romanians Abroad, the Presidential Administration informed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)