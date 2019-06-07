Ambassador Ramis: ’The Caravan of Studies in France’ has been a great success



"Caravan of Studies in France" has been very successful; it has travelled 19 cities in Romania, and more than 4,000 kilometres to meet over 2,000 pupils and students, French ambassador in Bucharest Michele Ramis said on Friday. "The Caravan of Studies "has been a great success. (...) I believe it has allowed us to reaffirm the ties between France and Romania, to strengthen our friendship," Ramis said at a press conference on the final stage of this project - the caravan reaching the Bucharest University of Polytechnics. According to the ambassador, the caravan was "a very original thing" and unfolded under the France-Romania Season programme. Ramis specified that France wants to re-establish itself as the destination of choice for Romanian students in 2020 and 2021. "This caravan is part of the series of actions we undertake for Franco-Romanian co-operation in the field of sciences," Ramis said. She added that France is Romania’s first partner in university and research areas and that there are about 600 co-operation agreements between the two countries. Moreover, Ramis mentioned that France is the third destination of choice for Romanian students. According to the diplomat, knowing French in addition to English offers career opportunities in Romania and internationally. She said that French is the third largely spoken language in the world for business purposes, so it is important in the social and economic areas. Ramis added that studies in France or in the French-speaking countries offer important career opportunities. Andrei Tarnea, commissioner general of the Romania-France Season, said that Romania existing as it is now is due to the political will of its elites, with support from France, but also thanks to a number of engineers who built the country. He said the "Caravan of Studies in France" project opens the doors to a global perspective in a world that is now global and where technology often makes a difference. "The aim of the caravan is not to export talents (...) Most Romanians who have studied elsewhere have been successful in Romania, Romanian companies, and the Romanian administration," he said, noting that not only Romanians go to France to study, but Romania is a destination for French students as well. AGERPRES (RO- author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Ambassador Ramis: ’The Caravan of Studies in France’ has been a great success."Caravan of Studies in France" has been very successful; it has travelled 19 cities in Romania, and more than 4,000 kilometres to meet over 2,000 pupils and students, French ambassador in Bucharest Michele Ramis said on Friday. "The Caravan of Studies "has been a great success. (...) I believe it has allowed us to reaffirm the ties between France and Romania, to strengthen our friendship," Ramis said at a press conference on the final stage of this project - the caravan reaching the Bucharest University of Polytechnics. According to the ambassador, the caravan was "a very original thing" and unfolded under the France-Romania Season programme. Ramis specified that France wants to re-establish itself as the destination of choice for Romanian students in 2020 and 2021. "This caravan is part of the series of actions we undertake for Franco-Romanian co-operation in the field of sciences," Ramis said. She added that France is Romania’s first partner in university and research areas and that there are about 600 co-operation agreements between the two countries. Moreover, Ramis mentioned that France is the third destination of choice for Romanian students. According to the diplomat, knowing French in addition to English offers career opportunities in Romania and internationally. She said that French is the third largely spoken language in the world for business purposes, so it is important in the social and economic areas. Ramis added that studies in France or in the French-speaking countries offer important career opportunities. Andrei Tarnea, commissioner general of the Romania-France Season, said that Romania existing as it is now is due to the political will of its elites, with support from France, but also thanks to a number of engineers who built the country. He said the "Caravan of Studies in France" project opens the doors to a global perspective in a world that is now global and where technology often makes a difference. "The aim of the caravan is not to export talents (...) Most Romanians who have studied elsewhere have been successful in Romania, Romanian companies, and the Romanian administration," he said, noting that not only Romanians go to France to study, but Romania is a destination for French students as well. AGERPRES (RO- author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian ambassador to Hungary claims to have suggested rescheduling his call The Romanian Ambassador in Budapest has not refused reporting to the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, but suggested that the meeting be held on Monday, according to Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE). "With regard to the invitation of the Romanian ambassador in Budapest at the (...)



PSD might consider poll-tested outsider for presidential candidate The Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, might get an outsider for its presidential candidate, according to its acting national chair Viorica Dancila. "We have to establish several things [at the party's congress convention]. First, we have to change the statutes with (...)



BT Analyst: Romania GDP Growth Rate Seen Slowing Down To 3.5% In 2019 Vs Govt's 5.5% Forecast Romania’s economy will slow down its growth rate from 4.1% in 2018 to 3.5% in 2019 and 3.4% in 2020, respectively, but it will accelerate to 3.6% in 2021, said Andrei Radulescu, macroeconomic analysis director with Banca Transilvania (...)



President Iohannis rejects PM Dancila's deputy pick for tarnished reputation President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a letter to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila explaining why he does not appoint Titus Corlatean as deputy prime minister and asking Dancila to come up with another pick for future holder of Romania's portfolios of strategic partnerships. (...)



E.ON Hires 300 IT Experts At Its Research, Development And Innovation Center In Iasi The E.ON Software Development (ESD) division of Germany’s E.ON Group, which operates in the field of electricity and natural gas distribution and supply, seeks to employ 200 IT experts at its Research, Development and Innovation Center in the city of Iasi (north-eastern Romania), over the next (...)



IMF suggests Romania to change policy course to avoid likelihood of boom-bust scenario Romania's consumption-fueled growth has raised macroeconomic imbalances, including inflation pressure and increased fiscal and current account deficits, so a change in the course of policies is needed to reduce the likelihood of another boom-bust scenario, the International Monetary (...)



President Iohannis signs decrees appointing ministers of Justice, European Funds and Romanians Abroad President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the decrees appointing Ana Birchall as Justice Minister, Roxana Minzatu as European Funds Minister and Natalia Intotero as Minister for Romanians Abroad, the Presidential Administration informed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia (...)

