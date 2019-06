BT Analyst: Romania GDP Growth Rate Seen Slowing Down To 3.5% In 2019 Vs Govt’s 5.5% Forecast



Romania’s economy will slow down its growth rate from 4.1% in 2018 to 3.5% in 2019 and 3.4% in 2020, respectively, but it will accelerate to 3.6% in 2021, said Andrei Radulescu, macroeconomic analysis director with Banca Transilvania (...) BT Analyst: Romania GDP Growth Rate Seen Slowing Down To 3.5% In 2019 Vs Govt’s 5.5% Forecast.Romania’s economy will slow down its growth rate from 4.1% in 2018 to 3.5% in 2019 and 3.4% in 2020, respectively, but it will accelerate to 3.6% in 2021, said Andrei Radulescu, macroeconomic analysis director with Banca Transilvania (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]