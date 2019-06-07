Romanian ambassador to Hungary claims to have suggested rescheduling his call



The Romanian Ambassador in Budapest has not refused reporting to the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, but suggested that the meeting be held on Monday, according to Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE). "With regard to the invitation of the Romanian ambassador in Budapest at the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, we would like to inform that the meeting was not rejected by the Romanian side, which suggested that it take place on Monday," according to MAE. According to Hungary’s MTI news agency, ’Romania’s ambassador to Hungary has been summoned to the foreign ministry to account for Thursday’s events at a WW1 memorial cemetery in Valea Uzului (Uzvolgye) but refused to comply, citing conflicting orders.’ MAE "firmly rejects the accusations and unacceptable language used by the Hungarian official, urging the Hungarian side to refrain from the provocations and escalation of tensions fueled by the presence of a Hungarian high official at the Valea Uzului International Cemetery and by a distorted presentation of the situation in Valea Uzului and the events of June 6." According to MAE, available information indicates that the Hungarian official was present in Romania "without an official invitation from the Romanian side." "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants to emphasise the international nature of the Valea Uzului cemetery and the unrestricted right of each country to commemorate its heroes buried in that cemetery," MAE points out. At the same time, the ministry points out that law enforcement officers ensured the public peace in the area and adds that "there was no violence among the participants or between the participants and the law enforcement forces during the event." The Romanian side says that it continually urged to calm and moderation, noting with regret the contrary attitude of the Hungarian officials both in their public statements and by the incitement advocated on social media, according to MAE. The Romanian ministry also points out that "it remains open to dialogue to identify, in a constructive and balanced manner, practical solutions that are accepted by the entire local community, Romanians and Hungarians alike." It also informs that on June 7, it sent a note verbale to the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade expressing its strong protestation at the "profanation, again, of the symbols of Romania’s statehood as part of an unauthorised demonstration at the Embassy of Romania in Budapest of extremist, xenophobic and anti-Semitic Hungarian groups: the Sixty-Four Counties Youth Movement and the Mi Hazank Party." "The seriousness of these acts is indisputable and requires firm action by the Hungarian public authorities in the light of the international obligations regarding the security of the diplomatic missions and the protection of their dignity. It is also outrageous the profanation of Romania’s statehood signs with revisionist and revanchist signs made in the presence of the Hungarian police officers, whose primary responsibility would have been to prevent such acts," MAE points out. The ministry also expresses "its dismay at the fact that the authorities in Budapest did not prevent the repetition of the profanation of Romania’s statehood signs despite the firm demands from the Romanian government." "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is strongly urging the Hungarian authorities to discourage and condemn such manifestations with all the legal instruments at their disposal and also to start an investigation to find put the culprits and to assess the passiveness of the police teams involved. MAE is also calling on the authorities in Budapest to refrain from any gestures likely to contribute to the escalation of the situation." AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Romanian ambassador to Hungary claims to have suggested rescheduling his call.The Romanian Ambassador in Budapest has not refused reporting to the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, but suggested that the meeting be held on Monday, according to Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE). "With regard to the invitation of the Romanian ambassador in Budapest at the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, we would like to inform that the meeting was not rejected by the Romanian side, which suggested that it take place on Monday," according to MAE. According to Hungary’s MTI news agency, ’Romania’s ambassador to Hungary has been summoned to the foreign ministry to account for Thursday’s events at a WW1 memorial cemetery in Valea Uzului (Uzvolgye) but refused to comply, citing conflicting orders.’ MAE "firmly rejects the accusations and unacceptable language used by the Hungarian official, urging the Hungarian side to refrain from the provocations and escalation of tensions fueled by the presence of a Hungarian high official at the Valea Uzului International Cemetery and by a distorted presentation of the situation in Valea Uzului and the events of June 6." According to MAE, available information indicates that the Hungarian official was present in Romania "without an official invitation from the Romanian side." "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants to emphasise the international nature of the Valea Uzului cemetery and the unrestricted right of each country to commemorate its heroes buried in that cemetery," MAE points out. At the same time, the ministry points out that law enforcement officers ensured the public peace in the area and adds that "there was no violence among the participants or between the participants and the law enforcement forces during the event." The Romanian side says that it continually urged to calm and moderation, noting with regret the contrary attitude of the Hungarian officials both in their public statements and by the incitement advocated on social media, according to MAE. The Romanian ministry also points out that "it remains open to dialogue to identify, in a constructive and balanced manner, practical solutions that are accepted by the entire local community, Romanians and Hungarians alike." It also informs that on June 7, it sent a note verbale to the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade expressing its strong protestation at the "profanation, again, of the symbols of Romania’s statehood as part of an unauthorised demonstration at the Embassy of Romania in Budapest of extremist, xenophobic and anti-Semitic Hungarian groups: the Sixty-Four Counties Youth Movement and the Mi Hazank Party." "The seriousness of these acts is indisputable and requires firm action by the Hungarian public authorities in the light of the international obligations regarding the security of the diplomatic missions and the protection of their dignity. It is also outrageous the profanation of Romania’s statehood signs with revisionist and revanchist signs made in the presence of the Hungarian police officers, whose primary responsibility would have been to prevent such acts," MAE points out. The ministry also expresses "its dismay at the fact that the authorities in Budapest did not prevent the repetition of the profanation of Romania’s statehood signs despite the firm demands from the Romanian government." "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is strongly urging the Hungarian authorities to discourage and condemn such manifestations with all the legal instruments at their disposal and also to start an investigation to find put the culprits and to assess the passiveness of the police teams involved. MAE is also calling on the authorities in Budapest to refrain from any gestures likely to contribute to the escalation of the situation." AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PSD might consider poll-tested outsider for presidential candidate The Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, might get an outsider for its presidential candidate, according to its acting national chair Viorica Dancila. "We have to establish several things [at the party's congress convention]. First, we have to change the statutes with (...)



BT Analyst: Romania GDP Growth Rate Seen Slowing Down To 3.5% In 2019 Vs Govt's 5.5% Forecast Romania’s economy will slow down its growth rate from 4.1% in 2018 to 3.5% in 2019 and 3.4% in 2020, respectively, but it will accelerate to 3.6% in 2021, said Andrei Radulescu, macroeconomic analysis director with Banca Transilvania (...)



President Iohannis rejects PM Dancila's deputy pick for tarnished reputation President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a letter to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila explaining why he does not appoint Titus Corlatean as deputy prime minister and asking Dancila to come up with another pick for future holder of Romania's portfolios of strategic partnerships. (...)



E.ON Hires 300 IT Experts At Its Research, Development And Innovation Center In Iasi The E.ON Software Development (ESD) division of Germany’s E.ON Group, which operates in the field of electricity and natural gas distribution and supply, seeks to employ 200 IT experts at its Research, Development and Innovation Center in the city of Iasi (north-eastern Romania), over the next (...)



IMF suggests Romania to change policy course to avoid likelihood of boom-bust scenario Romania's consumption-fueled growth has raised macroeconomic imbalances, including inflation pressure and increased fiscal and current account deficits, so a change in the course of policies is needed to reduce the likelihood of another boom-bust scenario, the International Monetary (...)



President Iohannis signs decrees appointing ministers of Justice, European Funds and Romanians Abroad President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the decrees appointing Ana Birchall as Justice Minister, Roxana Minzatu as European Funds Minister and Natalia Intotero as Minister for Romanians Abroad, the Presidential Administration informed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia (...)



Ambassador Ramis: 'The Caravan of Studies in France' has been a great success "Caravan of Studies in France" has been very successful; it has travelled 19 cities in Romania, and more than 4,000 kilometres to meet over 2,000 pupils and students, French ambassador in Bucharest Michele Ramis said on Friday. "The Caravan of Studies "has been a great (...)

