President Iohannis rejects PM Dancila’s deputy pick for tarnished reputation



President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a letter to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila explaining why he does not appoint Titus Corlatean as deputy prime minister and asking Dancila to come up with another pick for future holder of Romania’s portfolios of strategic partnerships. "Analysing compliance with the legal requirements, as well as suitability criteria for the candidate proposed, as legislated by the constitutional court jurisprudence, I consider that the proposed person does not enjoy untarnished reputation, an essential requirement for the holding the office of a deputy prime minister and for the management of the complex domain that is the implementation of the strategic partnerships of Romania, as in one of his former capacities, as foreign minister, he poorly managed activities under his authority, which had as direct effect preventing Romanian citizens abroad from exercising their right to vote. I therefore have decided to reject the nomination of Titus Corlatean as deputy prime minister for the implementation of Romania’s strategic partnerships, and therefore, in accordance with the provisions of Article 85(2) of the Constitution, considering the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court, you are now to submit another proposal for the position of deputy prime minister for the implementation of Romania’s strategic partnerships who, in addition to complying with the legal requirements, should also meet the requirements of educational background, specialist training, experience in the field, training and skills for the position, untarnished reputation and morality," reads Iohannis’s letter to PM Dancila. He mentions Dancila’s proposal for the dismissal of Ana Birchall as deputy prime minister for the implementation of Romania’s strategic partnerships on May 29 and her replacement with Titus Corlatean. The next day, Iohannis announced having rejected the nomination of Titus Corlatean as a member of the Government. "Titus Corlatean will not be a minister for anything," Iohannis said at the time, adding that he considered Corlatean "the artisan of the disaster of the 2014 elections." AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) President Iohannis rejects PM Dancila’s deputy pick for tarnished reputation.President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a letter to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila explaining why he does not appoint Titus Corlatean as deputy prime minister and asking Dancila to come up with another pick for future holder of Romania’s portfolios of strategic partnerships. "Analysing compliance with the legal requirements, as well as suitability criteria for the candidate proposed, as legislated by the constitutional court jurisprudence, I consider that the proposed person does not enjoy untarnished reputation, an essential requirement for the holding the office of a deputy prime minister and for the management of the complex domain that is the implementation of the strategic partnerships of Romania, as in one of his former capacities, as foreign minister, he poorly managed activities under his authority, which had as direct effect preventing Romanian citizens abroad from exercising their right to vote. I therefore have decided to reject the nomination of Titus Corlatean as deputy prime minister for the implementation of Romania’s strategic partnerships, and therefore, in accordance with the provisions of Article 85(2) of the Constitution, considering the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court, you are now to submit another proposal for the position of deputy prime minister for the implementation of Romania’s strategic partnerships who, in addition to complying with the legal requirements, should also meet the requirements of educational background, specialist training, experience in the field, training and skills for the position, untarnished reputation and morality," reads Iohannis’s letter to PM Dancila. He mentions Dancila’s proposal for the dismissal of Ana Birchall as deputy prime minister for the implementation of Romania’s strategic partnerships on May 29 and her replacement with Titus Corlatean. The next day, Iohannis announced having rejected the nomination of Titus Corlatean as a member of the Government. "Titus Corlatean will not be a minister for anything," Iohannis said at the time, adding that he considered Corlatean "the artisan of the disaster of the 2014 elections." AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian ambassador to Hungary claims to have suggested rescheduling his call The Romanian Ambassador in Budapest has not refused reporting to the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, but suggested that the meeting be held on Monday, according to Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE). "With regard to the invitation of the Romanian ambassador in Budapest at the (...)



PSD might consider poll-tested outsider for presidential candidate The Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, might get an outsider for its presidential candidate, according to its acting national chair Viorica Dancila. "We have to establish several things [at the party's congress convention]. First, we have to change the statutes with (...)



BT Analyst: Romania GDP Growth Rate Seen Slowing Down To 3.5% In 2019 Vs Govt's 5.5% Forecast Romania’s economy will slow down its growth rate from 4.1% in 2018 to 3.5% in 2019 and 3.4% in 2020, respectively, but it will accelerate to 3.6% in 2021, said Andrei Radulescu, macroeconomic analysis director with Banca Transilvania (...)



E.ON Hires 300 IT Experts At Its Research, Development And Innovation Center In Iasi The E.ON Software Development (ESD) division of Germany’s E.ON Group, which operates in the field of electricity and natural gas distribution and supply, seeks to employ 200 IT experts at its Research, Development and Innovation Center in the city of Iasi (north-eastern Romania), over the next (...)



IMF suggests Romania to change policy course to avoid likelihood of boom-bust scenario Romania's consumption-fueled growth has raised macroeconomic imbalances, including inflation pressure and increased fiscal and current account deficits, so a change in the course of policies is needed to reduce the likelihood of another boom-bust scenario, the International Monetary (...)



President Iohannis signs decrees appointing ministers of Justice, European Funds and Romanians Abroad President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the decrees appointing Ana Birchall as Justice Minister, Roxana Minzatu as European Funds Minister and Natalia Intotero as Minister for Romanians Abroad, the Presidential Administration informed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia (...)



Ambassador Ramis: 'The Caravan of Studies in France' has been a great success "Caravan of Studies in France" has been very successful; it has travelled 19 cities in Romania, and more than 4,000 kilometres to meet over 2,000 pupils and students, French ambassador in Bucharest Michele Ramis said on Friday. "The Caravan of Studies "has been a great (...)

