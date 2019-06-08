MAE: Romania will stay deeply committed to supporting UN



Romania will stay deeply committed to supporting the UN, and the campaign for obtaining a non-permanent member seat in the UN Security Council "has consolidated the international profile" of our country, reads a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES on Friday. Romania didn't obtain a a non-permanent member seat in the UN Security Council in the period 2020-2021, Estonia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines being elected on Friday by the UN General Assembly to become in January 2020 non-permanent members of this forum. The Romanian Foreign Ministry shows that Romania engaged "later" in this campaign for a a non-permanent member seat in the UN Security Council, in fact in 2017, "from the will to contribute to strengthening the unique role of the UN as guarantor of world peace and security, promoter of sustainable development and human rights endorser." "Regardless of the final outcome, the diplomatic actions carried out during this campaign have consolidated Romania's international profile and led to making more dynamic and in some cases relaunching the bilateral relations with UN member states from remote and hardly accessible geographic areas, not covered by the current diplomatic network of our country," MAE points out. At the same time, the campaign generated "a reinvigoration of Romania's dialogue with regional and subregional organisations worldwide and a better knowledge of the realities and challenges these are confronted with." "Romania will stay deeply committed in supporting the UN, and the Romanian diplomacy will continue to get involved in promoting its goals and work to consolidate Romania's place among the nations involved in the effort to ensure the progress to a safer, freer and more prosperous world," MAE underscores. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

