Iohannis: Irresponsible statements of some high representatives have led to reserve to Romania’s candidacy in UN’s SC



President Klaus Iohannis has taken note with regret of Romania not being picked for a seat of non-permanent member in the UN’s Security Council, for the 2020 - 2021 interval, following the vote that took place on Friday within the UN General Assembly in New York, the Presidential Administration informs. "In spite of the demarches of the Romanian diplomacy - which has managed to obtain a considerable number of endorsement engagements from member states - a series of non-diplomatic political statements, irresponsible and counterproductive, contrary to some traditional positions of foreign policy, formulated without a mandate and outside their range of duties, high level representatives of the Romanian authorities - against which Romania’s President has firmly reacted at their time - have led to the alienation of the already expressed endorsement of some partner states and the reserve to Romania’s candidacy. The diplomatic efforts made were thus boycotted and the erroneous impression was created that there is a lack of predictability on the part of Romania towards important, sensitive and complex foreign policy files," the head of state maintains. The President finds that this undesired result occurred in spite of the long and consistent effort made by the Foreign Affairs Ministry team, made up of diplomats and experts, together with Romania’s diplomatic missions, among which the Permanent Mission in New York had an outstanding activity, during the entire candidacy promotion campaign and particularly over the recent years. The Presidential Administration shows that the head of state appreciates the entire effort made by the Romanian diplomacy. Furthermore, during this campaign - placed under the imperative of promoting Peace, Justice and Sustainable Development - President Iohannis has firmly and constantly endorsed this major foreign policy objective and got actively involved in the diplomatic missions carried out in this direction and also supported and cooperated with the Foreign Affairs Ministry for the good conduct of the promotion campaign. Iohannis reconfirms Romania’s attachment to multilateral diplomacy and to the principles and values consecrated in the UN Charter. The head of state thanks all partner states who granted their confidence and vote to Romania and congratulates Estonia - the counter-candidate from the Eastern-European Group - for the success registered and for the professionalism of the team that led this effort. "Romania will continue to mobilise its expertise and resources to the service of the UN and will tirelessly work for the welfare of all nations, as well as for international peace and security. Romania commits to collaborate with all member states to enhance the efficiency of the UN Security Council, which guides the global community to the achievement of Peace, Justice and Development. The UN membership represented for Romania, over the 64 years since accession, an active and honest engagement, the UN continuing to be for the Romanian diplomacy a valuable platform for multilateral negotiations," the Presidential Administration also points out in respect to President Iohannis’ position regarding the result of the vote on a seat of non-permanent member in UN’s Security Council. 