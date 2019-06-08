Code Orange for showers in 11 counties, Code Yellow for instability in 20 counties, Bucharest; bad weather



The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Saturday a Code Orange warning for high atmosphere instability, valid in the next ten hours in 11 counties, and a Code Yellow for the same phenomena in 20 counties and Bucharest. According to meteorologists, between 14:00 and 21:00, during the Code Orange, in the north and east of Muntenia, south of Moldavia and Dobrogea there will be high atmospheric instability. There will be torrential showers, wind intensifications, storms, hail and frequent lightning. On short intervals or through accumulation there will be water quantities exceeding 40 litres per sq m and 50 - 60 l/sq m in restricted areas. The counties under the Code Orange warning are: Vaslui, Galati, Vrancea, Buzau, Braila, Tulcea, Constanta, Ialomita, Calarasi, Prahova and Dambovita. On the other hand, on Saturday, 12:00 - 23:00, there will be a Code Yellow for instable weather. Thus, in the east and south east of Romania, as well as in the Eastern and Southern Carpathians there will be heavy showers, lighting, gusts of wind turning into storms and hail, on smaller areas. The water quantities will locally exceed 20 - 25 l/sq m and locally 40 - 50 l/sq m. The counties under Code Yellow are: Maramures, Bistrita-Nasaud, Mures, Botosani, Iasi, Neamt, Suceava, Bacau, Harghita, Covasna, Braşsov, Prahova, Giurgiu, Arges, Sibiu, Alba, Hunedoara, Caras-Severin, Gorj, Valcea and the Municipality of Bucharest. ANM also issued a bad weather advisory, valid in the rest of the territory until Tuesday evening. Thus, in the following days, the atmosphere instability will temporarily be accentuated, with periods with showers turning into heavy rains, lightning, wind gusts, storms and hail. On short intervals or through accumulation, water quantities will exceed 15 - 25 l/sq m and 35 - 40 l/sq m in some places. The phenomena will be more frequent in the afternoons and evenings. ANM points out that, depending on the development and intensity of the weather phenomena, it will update the warnings issued on Saturday. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Daniel Badea; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

