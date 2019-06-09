 
Iohannis, appeal to Chisinau political forces: This crisis situation could be settled through responsible dialogue
Iohannis, appeal to Chisinau political forces: This crisis situation could be settled through responsible dialogue.
President Klaus Iohannis addresses to all political forces of the Republic of Moldova a firm appeal to observing democracy and the rule of law, a communique from the Presidential Administration sent on Sunday to AGERPRES, reads. "The stability of the Republic of Moldova is paramount for the continuation of this state’s European path, a state that has committed to acquire a large reform process, including in what is the rule of law and the good governance, in accordance with its commitment to the European Union, based on the Association Agreement," the said communique says. This crisis situation could be settled in the benefit of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova only through the responsible dialogue of all political forces which must show calm and reservation in this period and thus give priority to the country’s political stability, the source adds.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)

