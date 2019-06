Ten Largest Companies in Romania Saw Revenue Up 20% In 2018



The ten largest companies in Romania posted 131 billion lei (EUR28 billion) revenue in 2018, an increase of 20% over 2017. Ten Largest Companies in Romania Saw Revenue Up 20% In 2018.The ten largest companies in Romania posted 131 billion lei (EUR28 billion) revenue in 2018, an increase of 20% over 2017. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]