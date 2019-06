Romania Posts EUR5.038B Trade Gap In January-April 2019



Romania's trade balance posted a deficit of EUR5.038 billion in January-April 2019, EUR1.298 billion higher (+34.7%) compared with the same period of 2018, data from the country's statistics board showed Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]