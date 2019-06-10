Natural growth rate in Romania continues to be negative in April 2019



The natural growth rate in Romania continued to be negative in April, 2019, to - 8,560 persons, as against -6,595 persons in the same month of 2018, according to data released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The number of live births was lower by 2,282, and the number of deaths by 317. At the same time, the number of deaths in children under one year went up by 4 in the month of April 2019, compared with April last year. Overall, the natural growth rate was negative both in April 2019 (-8,560 persons) and in April 2018 (-6,595 persons). In the fourth month of 2019, there were 5,437 less marriages, compared with the same month of the previous year, while divorces ordered under Law 202/2010 went down by 483 compared to the reference period. The INS data also reveal that in April 2019, 12,791 births were reported, 232 more on a monthly basis, while deaths reached 21,351, down by 1,538. Natural growth was negative in April 2019 as well, as deaths surpassed live births by 8,560. Deaths of children under one year of age in the same period was 104, the same as in March 2019. In the case of marriages and divorces, the official statistics show that in April 2019 5,259 marriages were reported, 964 less than one month before, and the number of divorces under the legislation in force fell by 553, to 2,213. Natural growth is the difference between the number of live births and the number of deaths during a reference period. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

