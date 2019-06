Romanian Stefan Csordas Buys Seven Re/Max Franchises To Start Realty Business Locally



Stefan Csordas, a Romanian settled in Portugal, has bought seven RE/MAX franchises in order to open seven real estate offices in Romania, under the RE/Max Gold brand. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]