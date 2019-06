Vitol Bitumen Investments Gets Antitrust Clearance To Buy Dutch Firm Valt, Romanian Firm Marine Bitumen SRL



Romania's antitrust body has cleared the deal whereby Netherlands-based Vitol Bitumen Investments BV is acquiring Dutch company Valt and Romanian firm Sargeant Marine Bitumen SRL, which sells bitumen in Romania. Vitol Bitumen Investments Gets Antitrust Clearance To Buy Dutch Firm Valt, Romanian Firm Marine Bitumen SRL.Romania's antitrust body has cleared the deal whereby Netherlands-based Vitol Bitumen Investments BV is acquiring Dutch company Valt and Romanian firm Sargeant Marine Bitumen SRL, which sells bitumen in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]