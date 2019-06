CEC Bank Posts Record Gross Profit in 2018 But Loses Market Share



Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank on Monday reported a pre-tax profit of RON432.97 million for 2018, its best financial performance in 11 years, but its market share dropped to 6.51% at the end of 2018 from 7.41% at the end of (...) CEC Bank Posts Record Gross Profit in 2018 But Loses Market Share.Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank on Monday reported a pre-tax profit of RON432.97 million for 2018, its best financial performance in 11 years, but its market share dropped to 6.51% at the end of 2018 from 7.41% at the end of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]