June 10, 2019

A first relevant Romanian position on Moldova crisis hints at support of Plahotniuc line - ForMin Melescanu agrees with election solution
Jun 10, 2019

A first relevant Romanian position on Moldova crisis hints at support of Plahotniuc line - ForMin Melescanu agrees with election solution.
Early electionson September 6 would be the only solution for the crisis in the Republic of Moldova, Teodor Melescanu, Foreign minister in Romania’s Social Democratic (PSD) -led government, said on Monday. It is the first clear position from a relevant Romanian official since the political crisis spiraled in Chisinau this weekend.

