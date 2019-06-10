A first relevant Romanian position on Moldova crisis hints at support of Plahotniuc line - ForMin Melescanu agrees with election solution



Early electionson September 6 would be the only solution for the crisis in the Republic of Moldova, Teodor Melescanu, Foreign minister in Romania's Social Democratic (PSD) -led government, said on Monday. It is the first clear position from a relevant Romanian official since the political crisis spiraled in Chisinau this weekend. [Read the article in HotNews]