PM Dancila: I don’t want to pass judgment on Liviu Dragnea, but I want to change his manner of working



Acting Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, said she hopes there will be several candidates for party head and that the leadership will be collective, because decision-making should not be left with one person alone. "We didn't talk bids for PSD's chairmanship, but I hope we'll have several candidates, because I don't think that having a single candidate is beneficial. All those who want to run can do so, with the support of their organization. (...) The decision is not for the Chairperson to make, the decision is taken in the statutory body. If a decision is good, let them enjoy the merits, if it's not good, let them take responsibility for it. I think there should be a collective leadership. PSD's future Chairperson must be pro-European. (...) I don't want to pass judgment on Liviu Dragnea, but I want to change his manner of working," said the Premier. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)