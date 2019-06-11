PM Dancila say officials should come up with Romania’s stance on ongoing situation in Moldova



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said that the Romanian officials should have "a country position, a position of Romania" regarding the current political situation in the Republic of Moldova, not a position of the president, its prime minister or of its Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "I believe inter-institutional co-operation is normalcy. Ever since I took over office, I have said that the prime minister of Romania is fully open to co-operate, to work with both the Presidential Administration and the Romanian Parliament on the important goals for the country. I think this is important, because, beyond the political struggle, Romania has objectives in which such co-operation needs to exist. There is the rotating presidency [of the Council of the European Union] under which we have not really cooperated, but we have a successful tenure. We have objectives and hopefully we will co-operate and have a country position on the Republic of Moldova in the shortest possible time. It has to be Romania's position, and to that end I will talk to the Foreign Ministry, to the Presidential Administration, to the president. And I think there may be many more things we need for this inter-institutional co-operation. It is true that the campaign for the presidential election is approaching, and always during such campaign things are not quite calm, but let us not forget that I am the prime minister of Romania, who was most often asked to resign," Dancila told TVR1 public broadcaster on Monday. Dancila responded to the question whether, in the present political context in Romania, "a beautiful co-existence" is born in the relationship with President Klaus Iohannis or it is inter-institutional "normalcy". AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

