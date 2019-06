IT&C Wholesaler ELKO Set to Expand into New Market Segments



Latvia's ELKO group will expand from the traditional IT equipment wholesale business to new market segments in Romania, as well, adding gadgets like smartphones and electric mobility solutions. It is even considering expansion into home appliances, as part of a new strategy to strengthen market position.