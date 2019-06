Top Asset Managers in Romania Made RON33M Profit in 2018



Erste, Raiffeisen, Banca Transilvania, BRD and NN Investment Partners, the largest investment managers in Romania, which account for 95.3% of the mutual funds market in Romania, ended 2018 with 33.4 million lei (EUR7 milion) net profit in 2018, down 10.2% over (...) Top Asset Managers in Romania Made RON33M Profit in 2018.