Government Signs Contract for Bucharest Train Station-Airport Railway



Romania's government on Tuesday signed a contract for the design an execution of a railway line connecting Bucharest's main train station to the Henri Coanda International Airport. Government Signs Contract for Bucharest Train Station-Airport Railway.Romania's government on Tuesday signed a contract for the design an execution of a railway line connecting Bucharest's main train station to the Henri Coanda International Airport. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]