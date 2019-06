BRD Gets Central Bank Approval for Board Nominations



Romania's central bank has approved the nomination of Philippe Laurent Charles Heim and Liliana Feleaga on the board of directors of lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale, the bank said in a statement Tuesday.