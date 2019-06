Dedeman To Acquire Letea Bacau Platform for EUR3.16M



Bacau-based Dedeman group will acquire the industrial platform of former paper mill Letea Bacau for EUR3.16 million and plans to develop a business hub on the site. Dedeman To Acquire Letea Bacau Platform for EUR3.16M.Bacau-based Dedeman group will acquire the industrial platform of former paper mill Letea Bacau for EUR3.16 million and plans to develop a business hub on the site. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]