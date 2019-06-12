European Film Festival, extraordinary project confirming Romania belongs in Europe (ICR official)



The European Film Festival is an institution in itself, Liliana Turoiu, chair of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), told the opening of the 23rd edition of the event, which took place at the Great Hall of the I.L. Caragiale National Theatre House in Bucharest on Tuesday. "The European Film Festival is an extraordinary project of the Romanian Cultural Institute, as well as a platform for dialogue and a way of confirming Romania belongs in Europe," said Turoiu, adding that this year’s edition will feature 55 films from 23 countries. The festival takes place between June 11 and June 30 in Bucharest, Ramnicu Valcea, Targu-Mures, Sibiu, and, for the first time, in Chisinau, Moldova. The event opened with the presentation of two excellence awards by the ICR chair to actors Dorina Lazar and Horatiu Malaele. "They say that what remains after a man when he is shaken is love, what remains after a country is culture. Thank you from my heart," said Malaele. Actress Dorina Lazar, who could attend the awards ceremony because she was performing at the Odeon Theatre House, will have her award sent to her home, organisers said. The evening continued with the screening of the Italian film "Happy as Lazarus" / "Lazzaro Felice," directed by Alice Rohrwacher, the winner of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival’s best screenplay award. The film will be screened again in Bucharest at the Museum Cinema Hall on June 22. The European Film Festival’s projections in Bucharest will take place at Cinema Pro, the Eforie Film Library, the Peasant Museum Cinema, the Elvire Popesco Cinema Hall, the National Museum of Romanian Literature, as well as in alternative spaces, some offered by EUNIC Romania and the European Commission Representation in Romania: the Czech Center, the Cervantes Institute, the Balassi Institute, the European Public Space, 32nd Pavilion / Goethe-Institute Library. Some of the screenings will be accompanied by meetings with filmmakers and actors, as well as concerts, debates, book launches and other special events. The screenings around the country will take place at the ARTA Cinema Hall (Targu Mures), Geo Saizescu Cinema Hall (Ramnicu Valcea), the Ion Besoiu Cultural Centre (Sibiu) and at the Odeon Cultural Centre in Chisinau. The European Film Festival is organised by the Romanian Cultural Institute, with support from the European Commission Representation and the European Parliament Information Office, under the aegis of EUNIC Romania, including support from embassies and cultural centres of the other European countries. The festival is a project launched in 1996 at the initiative of the European Commission Delegation in Romania. After 2007, the year of Romania’s accession to the European Union, the festival was taken over by the Romanian Cultural Institute, which continues to organize it every year. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) European Film Festival, extraordinary project confirming Romania belongs in Europe (ICR official).The European Film Festival is an institution in itself, Liliana Turoiu, chair of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), told the opening of the 23rd edition of the event, which took place at the Great Hall of the I.L. Caragiale National Theatre House in Bucharest on Tuesday. "The European Film Festival is an extraordinary project of the Romanian Cultural Institute, as well as a platform for dialogue and a way of confirming Romania belongs in Europe," said Turoiu, adding that this year’s edition will feature 55 films from 23 countries. The festival takes place between June 11 and June 30 in Bucharest, Ramnicu Valcea, Targu-Mures, Sibiu, and, for the first time, in Chisinau, Moldova. The event opened with the presentation of two excellence awards by the ICR chair to actors Dorina Lazar and Horatiu Malaele. "They say that what remains after a man when he is shaken is love, what remains after a country is culture. Thank you from my heart," said Malaele. Actress Dorina Lazar, who could attend the awards ceremony because she was performing at the Odeon Theatre House, will have her award sent to her home, organisers said. The evening continued with the screening of the Italian film "Happy as Lazarus" / "Lazzaro Felice," directed by Alice Rohrwacher, the winner of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival’s best screenplay award. The film will be screened again in Bucharest at the Museum Cinema Hall on June 22. The European Film Festival’s projections in Bucharest will take place at Cinema Pro, the Eforie Film Library, the Peasant Museum Cinema, the Elvire Popesco Cinema Hall, the National Museum of Romanian Literature, as well as in alternative spaces, some offered by EUNIC Romania and the European Commission Representation in Romania: the Czech Center, the Cervantes Institute, the Balassi Institute, the European Public Space, 32nd Pavilion / Goethe-Institute Library. Some of the screenings will be accompanied by meetings with filmmakers and actors, as well as concerts, debates, book launches and other special events. The screenings around the country will take place at the ARTA Cinema Hall (Targu Mures), Geo Saizescu Cinema Hall (Ramnicu Valcea), the Ion Besoiu Cultural Centre (Sibiu) and at the Odeon Cultural Centre in Chisinau. The European Film Festival is organised by the Romanian Cultural Institute, with support from the European Commission Representation and the European Parliament Information Office, under the aegis of EUNIC Romania, including support from embassies and cultural centres of the other European countries. The festival is a project launched in 1996 at the initiative of the European Commission Delegation in Romania. After 2007, the year of Romania’s accession to the European Union, the festival was taken over by the Romanian Cultural Institute, which continues to organize it every year. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

GfK: Brick-and-Mortar Retail in Romania, Lithuania to See Highest Growth in EU in 2019 Romania (+7%) and Lithuania (+5.9%) are expected to have the highest growth rates in 2019 for brick-and-mortar retail in the 27 EU nations (excluding the UK) even though purchasing power remains among the lowest in Europe, a GfK study showed (...)



Catinvest Invests EUR3M In Expanding TOM Shopping Mall In Constanta By 3,500 Sqm French real estate group Catinvest has invested EUR3 million in expanding by 3,500 square meters the surface area of TOM shopping center in Constanta (south-eastern Romania), which marks the completion of the first phase of a project aimed at boosting the total lettable area of the shopping (...)



Romania Current Account Deficit Widens to EUR2.3B in Jan-Apr Romania's current account balance posted a deficit of EUR2.306 billion in January-April, compared with a deficit of EUR1.665 billion in the same period of 2018, central bank data showed Thursday.



BT Analyst: Romania Annual Inflation Rate, Under HICP, May Fall To 3.8% In 2019 Vs 4.1% In 2018 The annual inflation rate, under the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), is expected to fall to 3.8% in 2019, from 4.1% in 2018, and to decline even further in 2020, down to 3%, according to estimates by Andrei Radulescu, macroeconomic analysis director with Banca Transilvania (...)



CommMin Petrescu: Romania matters,it's a factor of influence, because it sets out the pace of Digital Agenda In Romania, governance can only be based on technology and, currently, we are a factor of influence because we set out the pace on the Digital Agenda, Communication and Information Society Minister Alexandru Peterescu told a specialist forum on Thursday. "There are many NGOs in the digital (...)



Purcari Wineries Starts Share Buyback Program Winemaker Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO) on Thursday started a share buyback program, at a maximum price of RON30 per share and a minimum price of RON5 per share, a measure aimed at remunerating the company’s management.



Minister of Culture Breaz: We'll rediscuss rental agreement of Peles Castle; Romanian state's offer - to buy it Minister of Culture and National Identity Valer-Daniel Breaz on Thursday has stated that the institution he leads will discuss with the Royal House about the extension of the Peles Castle rental agreement, while mentioning that the Romanian state's offer is to buy this landmark. (...)

