Romania Inflation Rate Flat At 4.1% In May 2019
Jun 12, 2019
Romania Inflation Rate Flat At 4.1% In May 2019.
Romania's annual inflation rate stood at 4.1% in May 2019, the same as in April 2019, data from the country's statistics board showed Wednesday.
