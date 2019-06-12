Romania Inflation Rate Flat At 4.1% In May 2019



Romania's annual inflation rate stood at 4.1% in May 2019, the same as in April 2019, data from the country's statistics board showed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]