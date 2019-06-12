Vastint Set to Develop Residential Project with Schools, Retail and Office Space in Sisesti Area of Bucharest



The Vastint Group, which has the same owners as the Inter IKEA group, is taking one step further towards the completion of the residential project that may be worth as much as EUR1 billion the Sisesti area in northern Bucharest. It has chosen a company to design the project and is working on (...)