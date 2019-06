Fashion Retailer Kik Already at Almost 20 Stores in Romania, Thinks Market Can Take over 250



German-held kik group, which operates in the discount fashion retail and arrived in Romania last fall, has already opened almost 20 stores in this country and plans to reach the 35-store milestone in 2019. Fashion Retailer Kik Already at Almost 20 Stores in Romania, Thinks Market Can Take over 250.German-held kik group, which operates in the discount fashion retail and arrived in Romania last fall, has already opened almost 20 stores in this country and plans to reach the 35-store milestone in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]