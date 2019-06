Pillar II Pension Fund Managers End 2018 With Combined Net Profit Of RON168M



The seven mandatory private pension funds in Romania, known as Pillar II, ended 2018 with a combined net profit of RON168 million, 3% higher from the previous year, Finance Ministry data show.