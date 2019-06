Construction Materials Wholesaler Arabesque Sees Drop in Sales, Rise in Profit In 2018



Romanian construction materials wholesaler Arabesque based in Galati and held by Cezar Rapotan posted slight decline in sales in 2018 to less than 1.7 billion lei (EUR360 million), after having ended 2017 above that level.