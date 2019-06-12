Gov’t to approve modular dwellings for flood victims from state reserves



The government will approve the withdrawal from the state reserves of modular dwellings for families affected by floods, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday. "I have been constantly informed about the situation caused by the meteorological phenomena that have affected several areas in the country. Interior Ministry staff has been working for almost two weeks in support of the population in the flooded counties, with an average of 14,000 employees a day. I want to thank them for all their efforts and because they will continue to intervene to restore normalcy. Depending on the needs of the population and requests from the local administrations, drinking water has been shipped and modular dwellings have been installed for the affected families. We are continuing our support for people in need of our help. At today's government meeting, we approve removing modular homes and staples from the state reserves and their award as emergency relief to families affected by severe phenomena in Alba County. The government is ready to dispatch to all affected areas emergency aid and staples to support the population based on requests coming from the country," Dancila said in the beginning of the government meeting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)