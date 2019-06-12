PM Dancila: Eurostat and INS announced we have second highest economic growth in the EU in Q1



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday has stated that investments play an essential role in the development of a country through the benefits generated on the labour market and through the facilities they bring in the areas where they are made, while adding that Eurostat and the National Institute of Statistics (INS) have recently announced Romania has the second highest economic growth in the EU in the first quarter of this year. "Investments play an essential role in the development of a country through the benefits they generate on the labour market, through the effects of multiplication and the facilities they bring to the areas where they are made. 2019 is the year when the Government grants an increased attention to Romania's development projects, both at a local, regional and national level. The official data confirm the increase in net investments in economy in the first quarter of this year by 5.7 per cent compared with the same period last year. (...) Romania recorded one of the highest economic growths in the EU in the recent years. Eurostat and the National Institute of Statistics have recently released new information related to the GDP growth: and we have the second highest economic growth in the EU in the first quarter of this year. This is a sustainable advance to which almost all segments of the economy contributed," said the PM at the debate "Upgrade Romania: large investment projects in 2019." She added that for 2019 the economic advance is estimated at 5.5 per cent of the GDP, in the context of a normal agricultural year and the recovery of the services and investments sector, with economic growth to rely in the following two years especially on investments in the strategic sectors in economy and which will develop domestic production.

