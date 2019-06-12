Iohannis: Social dialogue framework, showing deficiencies, discretionary behaviour and lack of respect to social partners



President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday said that at present the social dialogue framework is showing deficiencies, discretionary behaviour and lack of respect for the social partners and underscored that there must be ensured the framework of involving the social partners in the debate and substantiation of the governmental decisions. "A future corresponding to Romanians' expectations isn't only built by the governments. I am positive that you, the representatives of the business environment and social dialogue, can have a determining role in this change. We must ensure the framework of an authentic and hones involvement of the social partners in the debate and substantiation of the governmental decisions. Currently, the social dialogue framework is showing deficiencies, discretionary behaviour and lack of respect to the social partners. This is proved by the multitude of normative acts that are unconstitutional, ungrounded, not discussed with those directly involved, but which get to produce major destructive effects in the economy. I wish that governmental decisions stop treating the business environment as a passive subject, only forced to conform, without the institutional support of saying if and where there are mistakes and of asking debated and substantiated measures," Iohannis said in the plenary meeting of the Coalition for Romania's Development. He brought to mind that he invited the political parties to sign a pact for European Romania and addressed a similar challenge to the Coalition for Romania's Development. "I wish to address the Coalition for Romania's Development a similar challenge. Debate openly and formulate concrete solutions for the improvement of the public governance framework. We can no longer afford administrative accidents of the emergency ordinance type, which, launched over night, bewilder the economy and the society. I am inviting you to seek together the solutions meant to provide credibility and confidence, meant to transform the social dialogue from a formal exercise, often in the government's favour, into a means of increasing the quality of Romania's governance," Iohannis said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

GfK: Brick-and-Mortar Retail in Romania, Lithuania to See Highest Growth in EU in 2019 Romania (+7%) and Lithuania (+5.9%) are expected to have the highest growth rates in 2019 for brick-and-mortar retail in the 27 EU nations (excluding the UK) even though purchasing power remains among the lowest in Europe, a GfK study showed (...)



Catinvest Invests EUR3M In Expanding TOM Shopping Mall In Constanta By 3,500 Sqm French real estate group Catinvest has invested EUR3 million in expanding by 3,500 square meters the surface area of TOM shopping center in Constanta (south-eastern Romania), which marks the completion of the first phase of a project aimed at boosting the total lettable area of the shopping (...)



Romania Current Account Deficit Widens to EUR2.3B in Jan-Apr Romania's current account balance posted a deficit of EUR2.306 billion in January-April, compared with a deficit of EUR1.665 billion in the same period of 2018, central bank data showed Thursday.



BT Analyst: Romania Annual Inflation Rate, Under HICP, May Fall To 3.8% In 2019 Vs 4.1% In 2018 The annual inflation rate, under the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), is expected to fall to 3.8% in 2019, from 4.1% in 2018, and to decline even further in 2020, down to 3%, according to estimates by Andrei Radulescu, macroeconomic analysis director with Banca Transilvania (...)



CommMin Petrescu: Romania matters,it's a factor of influence, because it sets out the pace of Digital Agenda In Romania, governance can only be based on technology and, currently, we are a factor of influence because we set out the pace on the Digital Agenda, Communication and Information Society Minister Alexandru Peterescu told a specialist forum on Thursday. "There are many NGOs in the digital (...)



Purcari Wineries Starts Share Buyback Program Winemaker Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO) on Thursday started a share buyback program, at a maximum price of RON30 per share and a minimum price of RON5 per share, a measure aimed at remunerating the company’s management.



Minister of Culture Breaz: We'll rediscuss rental agreement of Peles Castle; Romanian state's offer - to buy it Minister of Culture and National Identity Valer-Daniel Breaz on Thursday has stated that the institution he leads will discuss with the Royal House about the extension of the Peles Castle rental agreement, while mentioning that the Romanian state's offer is to buy this landmark. (...)

