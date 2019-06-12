 
Romaniapress.com

June 12, 2019

U.S. Investment Fund Broadhurst To Liquidate Electroaparataj Or Sell It To Valahia Trade Union
Jun 12, 2019

U.S. Investment Fund Broadhurst To Liquidate Electroaparataj Or Sell It To Valahia Trade Union.
Shareholders of Electroaparataj Targovişte (ELJ.RO), which manufactures electrical equipment and electrotechnical accessories, on Tuesday approved the company’s voluntary dissolution and the appointment of the Individual Insolvency Cabinet Lupu Mihaela as liquidator, according to a stock market (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

GfK: Brick-and-Mortar Retail in Romania, Lithuania to See Highest Growth in EU in 2019 Romania (+7%) and Lithuania (+5.9%) are expected to have the highest growth rates in 2019 for brick-and-mortar retail in the 27 EU nations (excluding the UK) even though purchasing power remains among the lowest in Europe, a GfK study showed (...)

Catinvest Invests EUR3M In Expanding TOM Shopping Mall In Constanta By 3,500 Sqm French real estate group Catinvest has invested EUR3 million in expanding by 3,500 square meters the surface area of TOM shopping center in Constanta (south-eastern Romania), which marks the completion of the first phase of a project aimed at boosting the total lettable area of the shopping (...)

Romania Current Account Deficit Widens to EUR2.3B in Jan-Apr Romania's current account balance posted a deficit of EUR2.306 billion in January-April, compared with a deficit of EUR1.665 billion in the same period of 2018, central bank data showed Thursday.

BT Analyst: Romania Annual Inflation Rate, Under HICP, May Fall To 3.8% In 2019 Vs 4.1% In 2018 The annual inflation rate, under the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), is expected to fall to 3.8% in 2019, from 4.1% in 2018, and to decline even further in 2020, down to 3%, according to estimates by Andrei Radulescu, macroeconomic analysis director with Banca Transilvania (...)

CommMin Petrescu: Romania matters,it's a factor of influence, because it sets out the pace of Digital Agenda In Romania, governance can only be based on technology and, currently, we are a factor of influence because we set out the pace on the Digital Agenda, Communication and Information Society Minister Alexandru Peterescu told a specialist forum on Thursday. "There are many NGOs in the digital (...)

Purcari Wineries Starts Share Buyback Program Winemaker Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO) on Thursday started a share buyback program, at a maximum price of RON30 per share and a minimum price of RON5 per share, a measure aimed at remunerating the company’s management.

Minister of Culture Breaz: We'll rediscuss rental agreement of Peles Castle; Romanian state's offer - to buy it Minister of Culture and National Identity Valer-Daniel Breaz on Thursday has stated that the institution he leads will discuss with the Royal House about the extension of the Peles Castle rental agreement, while mentioning that the Romanian state&#39;s offer is to buy this landmark. (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |