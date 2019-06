Farmec Opens First Franchised Gerovital Store in Bacau



Farmec Cluj-Napoca, Romania’s leading cosmetics manufacturer, also active on the retail market, marks the launch of its franchise system for its Gerovital brand stores by opening the first store in Bacau, eastern Romania. Farmec Opens First Franchised Gerovital Store in Bacau.Farmec Cluj-Napoca, Romania’s leading cosmetics manufacturer, also active on the retail market, marks the launch of its franchise system for its Gerovital brand stores by opening the first store in Bacau, eastern Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]