Avis Sees Car Rental Revenues at EUR9.2M in 2019
Jun 12, 2019
US car rental company Avis estimates a turnover of EUR9.2 million this year, 4.5% higher than in 2018 and 21% higher than in 2017, the company said Wednesday.
