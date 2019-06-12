Avis Sees Car Rental Revenues at EUR9.2M in 2019



US car rental company Avis estimates a turnover of EUR9.2 million this year, 4.5% higher than in 2018 and 21% higher than in 2017, the company said Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]