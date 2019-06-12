Censure motion: Government with pro-European vision, with maximum 15 ministries, not 27



Romania urgently needs a government with a pro-European vision, with a maximum of 15 ministries, not 27, oriented to the country's development priorities: education, healthcare, public investment and attracting European funds, shows the text of the censure motion, tabled on Wednesday in Parliament. The signatories of the censure motion point out that "the future government has the obligation to do its best for the implementation of a modern and current voting system that effectively allows every Romanian citizen living abroad to vote." "Vote for this motion, because Romanians' vote cannot be ignored by any politician in Romania! Come tomorrow to start the change for the better, to start building, because the country needs a competent government and much work in everybody's best interest!," is the call of the motion's initiators on their MP colleagues. According to the document, "the sanction against PSD [the Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed.n.] and against the Government comes directly from the citizens who have said they no longer want a government unable to lead the country for the better and which only has one clear priority - permanent attacks on justice." "In two and a half years, the PSD and the ALDE [the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule, ed.n.] have divided a whole country, destroyed the role of the fundamental institutions, mutilated important laws, compromised the chance to modernize the country, and constantly attacked the foundations of Romanian democracy and the rule of law. On 26 May 2019, the PSD managed to unite all of us, home and abroad, to save our country from the PSD's hands, and we have succeeded," the motion reads. The censure motion against the Government was submitted in Parliament and is due to be read in the plenary sitting of Parliament on Wednesday at 15:00 hrs, announced the Secretary of the Chamber of Deputies, Lia Olguta Vasilescu.

GfK: Brick-and-Mortar Retail in Romania, Lithuania to See Highest Growth in EU in 2019 Romania (+7%) and Lithuania (+5.9%) are expected to have the highest growth rates in 2019 for brick-and-mortar retail in the 27 EU nations (excluding the UK) even though purchasing power remains among the lowest in Europe, a GfK study showed (...)



Catinvest Invests EUR3M In Expanding TOM Shopping Mall In Constanta By 3,500 Sqm French real estate group Catinvest has invested EUR3 million in expanding by 3,500 square meters the surface area of TOM shopping center in Constanta (south-eastern Romania), which marks the completion of the first phase of a project aimed at boosting the total lettable area of the shopping (...)



Romania Current Account Deficit Widens to EUR2.3B in Jan-Apr Romania's current account balance posted a deficit of EUR2.306 billion in January-April, compared with a deficit of EUR1.665 billion in the same period of 2018, central bank data showed Thursday.



BT Analyst: Romania Annual Inflation Rate, Under HICP, May Fall To 3.8% In 2019 Vs 4.1% In 2018 The annual inflation rate, under the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), is expected to fall to 3.8% in 2019, from 4.1% in 2018, and to decline even further in 2020, down to 3%, according to estimates by Andrei Radulescu, macroeconomic analysis director with Banca Transilvania (...)



CommMin Petrescu: Romania matters,it's a factor of influence, because it sets out the pace of Digital Agenda In Romania, governance can only be based on technology and, currently, we are a factor of influence because we set out the pace on the Digital Agenda, Communication and Information Society Minister Alexandru Peterescu told a specialist forum on Thursday. "There are many NGOs in the digital (...)



Purcari Wineries Starts Share Buyback Program Winemaker Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO) on Thursday started a share buyback program, at a maximum price of RON30 per share and a minimum price of RON5 per share, a measure aimed at remunerating the company’s management.



Minister of Culture Breaz: We'll rediscuss rental agreement of Peles Castle; Romanian state's offer - to buy it Minister of Culture and National Identity Valer-Daniel Breaz on Thursday has stated that the institution he leads will discuss with the Royal House about the extension of the Peles Castle rental agreement, while mentioning that the Romanian state's offer is to buy this landmark. (...)

