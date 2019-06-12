Censure motion: Government with pro-European vision, with maximum 15 ministries, not 27
Jun 12, 2019
Censure motion: Government with pro-European vision, with maximum 15 ministries, not 27.
Romania urgently needs a government with a pro-European vision, with a maximum of 15 ministries, not 27, oriented to the country’s development priorities: education, healthcare, public investment and attracting European funds, shows the text of the censure motion, tabled on Wednesday in Parliament.
The signatories of the censure motion point out that "the future government has the obligation to do its best for the implementation of a modern and current voting system that effectively allows every Romanian citizen living abroad to vote."
"Vote for this motion, because Romanians’ vote cannot be ignored by any politician in Romania! Come tomorrow to start the change for the better, to start building, because the country needs a competent government and much work in everybody’s best interest!," is the call of the motion’s initiators on their MP colleagues.
According to the document, "the sanction against PSD [the Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed.n.] and against the Government comes directly from the citizens who have said they no longer want a government unable to lead the country for the better and which only has one clear priority - permanent attacks on justice."
"In two and a half years, the PSD and the ALDE [the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule, ed.n.] have divided a whole country, destroyed the role of the fundamental institutions, mutilated important laws, compromised the chance to modernize the country, and constantly attacked the foundations of Romanian democracy and the rule of law. On 26 May 2019, the PSD managed to unite all of us, home and abroad, to save our country from the PSD’s hands, and we have succeeded," the motion reads.
The censure motion against the Government was submitted in Parliament and is due to be read in the plenary sitting of Parliament on Wednesday at 15:00 hrs, announced the Secretary of the Chamber of Deputies, Lia Olguta Vasilescu.AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)
[Read the article in Agerpres]