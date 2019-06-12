President Iohannis writes EU leaders a letter on situation in Republic of Moldova



President Klaus Iohannis this Wednesday sent President of the European Council Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker a letter regarding the situation in the Republic of Moldova, the Presidential Administration announced. As a European Union member state, having a special relationship with the Republic of Moldova, based on the Strategic Partnership for the European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, and sharing a common language, history and culture, Romania is concerned with the developments in Chisinau. In our opinion, the Republic of Moldova, an associate partner of the European Union through the Association Agreement and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, and also a member of the Eastern Partnership, is currently facing a serious constitutional and political crisis that poses risks to its stability, the letter reads. According to the document, such a crisis in the immediate vicinity of Romania and the EU carries significant stakes for regional stability and security, which the European Union and its member states cannot ignore. I strongly believe that the European Union as a whole, in line with the commitments made to the Republic of Moldova through the European Neighborhood Policy and the EU Global Strategy, must rise to the expectations of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, the majority of whom have expressed their support for their country's European agenda, as the February 2019 parliamentary elections have also confirmed, Iohannis wrote to the European leaders. The President of Romania calls for the urgent identification, together with the EU member states, of concrete actions to put an end to the current situation in the Republic of Moldova through a negotiated solution based on the values and principles of the European Union. Romania is ready to support these efforts, in full compliance with our strategic goal, which is also the goal of the European Union, that of supporting the European roadmap of the Republic of Moldova, Klaus Iohannis underscored.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Onea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican)

