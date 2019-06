Phone and Tablet Wholesaler Gersim: We Chose to Be Cautious In 2018



Gersim Impex, the largest wholesaler of mobile phones and tablets in Romania, posted 713.1 million lei (EUR153.2 million) sales in 2018, down 11% over 2017, according to Finance Ministry data. Phone and Tablet Wholesaler Gersim: We Chose to Be Cautious In 2018.Gersim Impex, the largest wholesaler of mobile phones and tablets in Romania, posted 713.1 million lei (EUR153.2 million) sales in 2018, down 11% over 2017, according to Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]