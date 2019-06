Purcari Wineries Starts Share Buyback Program



Winemaker Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO) on Thursday started a share buyback program, at a maximum price of RON30 per share and a minimum price of RON5 per share, a measure aimed at remunerating the company’s management. Purcari Wineries Starts Share Buyback Program.Winemaker Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO) on Thursday started a share buyback program, at a maximum price of RON30 per share and a minimum price of RON5 per share, a measure aimed at remunerating the company’s management. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]