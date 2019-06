Romania’s Home Appliances and Component Production up 10% to EUR1.2B in 2018



The seven large home appliances and component plants o Romania saw double-digit growth in revenue in 2018 and hired 1,000 employees, ending the year with 5.6 billion lei (EU1.2 billion) revenue together and almost 8,350 employees.