Jun 13, 2019
CommMin Petrescu: Romania matters,it’s a factor of influence, because it sets out the pace of Digital Agenda.
In Romania, governance can only be based on technology and, currently, we are a factor of influence because we set out the pace on the Digital Agenda, Communication and Information Society Minister Alexandru Peterescu told a specialist forum on Thursday.
"There are many NGOs in the digital area and I believe that one should always be involved in the fight in order to be appreciated. Today represents the highlight of the Digital Agenda during Romanian’s Presidency at the European Union Council. Romania matters and it is a factor of influence because it sets out the pace on the Digital Agenda. Ceratinaly, there are many things to be done, but such events push us forward. We are talking about e-Governance and I believe that, in Romania, governance can only be based on technology. Technology is a solution which encourages efficiency, transparency, data availability, services provided electronically. Our services should be based on technology and now we have the great opportunity to jump over stages and be in the first league of European countries in this regard and turn technology into a competitive advantage," Petrescu stated.
The Minister stated that the rotating Presidency at the EU Council came at the right time and Romania had the opportunity to contribute to the creation of a well-drafted legislative framework on digitisation.
"There is always this question in the region: ’Where should we invest?,’ the Western people are wondering. In Slovenia, Slovakia, in other countries? I say that, in terms of performing technology, Romania ranks very well and it seems to transform the entire region in terms of digital revolution. We have another train to catch and we cannot afford to miss it. I believe that the rotating Presidency came at the right time and we moved forward as we should, but we need to continue in this fantastic moment, too. Romania had the opportunity to create a well-drafted legislative framework on digitisation and we are proud to leave behind a constructive and solid legislation. The legislative trend it had prepared is robust and I am proud of both our contribution and that of the member states," the Minister underscored.
The Aspen Institute Romania, the Communication and Information Society Ministry (MCSI), with the support of the World Bank and the Bucharest Office of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, organised on Thursday the first edition of the event called Governance Innovation Forum. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
