CommMin Petrescu: Romania matters,it’s a factor of influence, because it sets out the pace of Digital Agenda



In Romania, governance can only be based on technology and, currently, we are a factor of influence because we set out the pace on the Digital Agenda, Communication and Information Society Minister Alexandru Peterescu told a specialist forum on Thursday. "There are many NGOs in the digital area and I believe that one should always be involved in the fight in order to be appreciated. Today represents the highlight of the Digital Agenda during Romanian’s Presidency at the European Union Council. Romania matters and it is a factor of influence because it sets out the pace on the Digital Agenda. Ceratinaly, there are many things to be done, but such events push us forward. We are talking about e-Governance and I believe that, in Romania, governance can only be based on technology. Technology is a solution which encourages efficiency, transparency, data availability, services provided electronically. Our services should be based on technology and now we have the great opportunity to jump over stages and be in the first league of European countries in this regard and turn technology into a competitive advantage," Petrescu stated. The Minister stated that the rotating Presidency at the EU Council came at the right time and Romania had the opportunity to contribute to the creation of a well-drafted legislative framework on digitisation. "There is always this question in the region: ’Where should we invest?,’ the Western people are wondering. In Slovenia, Slovakia, in other countries? I say that, in terms of performing technology, Romania ranks very well and it seems to transform the entire region in terms of digital revolution. We have another train to catch and we cannot afford to miss it. I believe that the rotating Presidency came at the right time and we moved forward as we should, but we need to continue in this fantastic moment, too. Romania had the opportunity to create a well-drafted legislative framework on digitisation and we are proud to leave behind a constructive and solid legislation. The legislative trend it had prepared is robust and I am proud of both our contribution and that of the member states," the Minister underscored. The Aspen Institute Romania, the Communication and Information Society Ministry (MCSI), with the support of the World Bank and the Bucharest Office of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, organised on Thursday the first edition of the event called Governance Innovation Forum. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) CommMin Petrescu: Romania matters,it’s a factor of influence, because it sets out the pace of Digital Agenda.In Romania, governance can only be based on technology and, currently, we are a factor of influence because we set out the pace on the Digital Agenda, Communication and Information Society Minister Alexandru Peterescu told a specialist forum on Thursday. "There are many NGOs in the digital area and I believe that one should always be involved in the fight in order to be appreciated. Today represents the highlight of the Digital Agenda during Romanian’s Presidency at the European Union Council. Romania matters and it is a factor of influence because it sets out the pace on the Digital Agenda. Ceratinaly, there are many things to be done, but such events push us forward. We are talking about e-Governance and I believe that, in Romania, governance can only be based on technology. Technology is a solution which encourages efficiency, transparency, data availability, services provided electronically. Our services should be based on technology and now we have the great opportunity to jump over stages and be in the first league of European countries in this regard and turn technology into a competitive advantage," Petrescu stated. The Minister stated that the rotating Presidency at the EU Council came at the right time and Romania had the opportunity to contribute to the creation of a well-drafted legislative framework on digitisation. "There is always this question in the region: ’Where should we invest?,’ the Western people are wondering. In Slovenia, Slovakia, in other countries? I say that, in terms of performing technology, Romania ranks very well and it seems to transform the entire region in terms of digital revolution. We have another train to catch and we cannot afford to miss it. I believe that the rotating Presidency came at the right time and we moved forward as we should, but we need to continue in this fantastic moment, too. Romania had the opportunity to create a well-drafted legislative framework on digitisation and we are proud to leave behind a constructive and solid legislation. The legislative trend it had prepared is robust and I am proud of both our contribution and that of the member states," the Minister underscored. The Aspen Institute Romania, the Communication and Information Society Ministry (MCSI), with the support of the World Bank and the Bucharest Office of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, organised on Thursday the first edition of the event called Governance Innovation Forum. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Medical Inflation Seen Dropping to 10% in Romania The Romanian market will register a drop in medical inflation from 15% in 2018 to 10% this year, although the cost of medical services is on the rise globally.



Iohannis: PSD refuses to sign National Political Agreement, but list remains open President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) by its answers in the media, refused to sign the National Political Agreement to strengthen Romania's European path, saying that the Social Democrats "had more amendments than (...)



Viorica Dancila: I am determined to run for PSD helm at 29 June Congress The Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.)'s acting chairperson Viorica Dancila, announced on Thursday in Parliament that she decided to run for the party's helm, at the 29 June Congress, without coming with a certain team, stating that would be "an (...)



Iulius Town, Biggest Retail Project in Western Romania, Opens End-August Iulius Town, a EUR220 million real estate project developed by Iulius and Attenbury Europe, will be inaugurated on August 30, Iulius Group said in a statement Thursday.



Romania Raises Over RON1B Selling 12-Year and 2-Year Bonds Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised a total 1.013 billion lei (EUR214.5 million) in two separate tenders, selling bonds maturing in September 2031 and in June 2021, central bank data showed.



UDMR's Antal Arpad: In a normal country there is no such thing as special pensions Sfantu Gheorghe mayor Antal Arpad from the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) said on Thursday that he is no supporter of special pensions and that in his view, the contribution to the pension fund should be the only criterion that should be considered when the pension amount is (...)



GfK: Brick-and-Mortar Retail in Romania, Lithuania to See Highest Growth in EU in 2019 Romania (+7%) and Lithuania (+5.9%) are expected to have the highest growth rates in 2019 for brick-and-mortar retail in the 27 EU nations (excluding the UK) even though purchasing power remains among the lowest in Europe, a GfK study showed (...)

