Minister of Culture Breaz: We’ll rediscuss rental agreement of Peles Castle; Romanian state’s offer - to buy it



Minister of Culture and National Identity Valer-Daniel Breaz on Thursday has stated that the institution he leads will discuss with the Royal House about the extension of the Peles Castle rental agreement, while mentioning that the Romanian state’s offer is to buy this landmark. "What I can tell you that is that, right now, we are tenants of the Peles Castle, for there is the Peles Museum there, which is an extraordinary museum. We are going to negotiate with the Royal House, given that the rental agreement expires on June 30, so we are going to extend it, and maybe we will also have an offer, a sale proposal from the Royal House. We don’t know many details. The only thing that we are going to do is to rediscuss, first of all, the rental offer, the offer for the extension of this agreement, because it’s normal for the museum to continue to function there and the works of art to be visited by all those who want to see them," Minister Breaz told a press conference held at the Government headquarters. He reiterated that the Romanian state’s offer is to buy the Peles Castle. "The Romanian state’s offer, the Romanian Government’s offer is to buy the Peles Castle. The offer and the financial proposal must come from the Royal House and, second of all, the Royal House must show that it’s ready to sell this castle," Minister of Culture Valer-Daniel Breaz also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Minister of Culture Breaz: We’ll rediscuss rental agreement of Peles Castle; Romanian state’s offer - to buy it.Minister of Culture and National Identity Valer-Daniel Breaz on Thursday has stated that the institution he leads will discuss with the Royal House about the extension of the Peles Castle rental agreement, while mentioning that the Romanian state’s offer is to buy this landmark. "What I can tell you that is that, right now, we are tenants of the Peles Castle, for there is the Peles Museum there, which is an extraordinary museum. We are going to negotiate with the Royal House, given that the rental agreement expires on June 30, so we are going to extend it, and maybe we will also have an offer, a sale proposal from the Royal House. We don’t know many details. The only thing that we are going to do is to rediscuss, first of all, the rental offer, the offer for the extension of this agreement, because it’s normal for the museum to continue to function there and the works of art to be visited by all those who want to see them," Minister Breaz told a press conference held at the Government headquarters. He reiterated that the Romanian state’s offer is to buy the Peles Castle. "The Romanian state’s offer, the Romanian Government’s offer is to buy the Peles Castle. The offer and the financial proposal must come from the Royal House and, second of all, the Royal House must show that it’s ready to sell this castle," Minister of Culture Valer-Daniel Breaz also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Medical Inflation Seen Dropping to 10% in Romania The Romanian market will register a drop in medical inflation from 15% in 2018 to 10% this year, although the cost of medical services is on the rise globally.



Iohannis: PSD refuses to sign National Political Agreement, but list remains open President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) by its answers in the media, refused to sign the National Political Agreement to strengthen Romania's European path, saying that the Social Democrats "had more amendments than (...)



Viorica Dancila: I am determined to run for PSD helm at 29 June Congress The Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.)'s acting chairperson Viorica Dancila, announced on Thursday in Parliament that she decided to run for the party's helm, at the 29 June Congress, without coming with a certain team, stating that would be "an (...)



Iulius Town, Biggest Retail Project in Western Romania, Opens End-August Iulius Town, a EUR220 million real estate project developed by Iulius and Attenbury Europe, will be inaugurated on August 30, Iulius Group said in a statement Thursday.



Romania Raises Over RON1B Selling 12-Year and 2-Year Bonds Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised a total 1.013 billion lei (EUR214.5 million) in two separate tenders, selling bonds maturing in September 2031 and in June 2021, central bank data showed.



UDMR's Antal Arpad: In a normal country there is no such thing as special pensions Sfantu Gheorghe mayor Antal Arpad from the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) said on Thursday that he is no supporter of special pensions and that in his view, the contribution to the pension fund should be the only criterion that should be considered when the pension amount is (...)



GfK: Brick-and-Mortar Retail in Romania, Lithuania to See Highest Growth in EU in 2019 Romania (+7%) and Lithuania (+5.9%) are expected to have the highest growth rates in 2019 for brick-and-mortar retail in the 27 EU nations (excluding the UK) even though purchasing power remains among the lowest in Europe, a GfK study showed (...)

