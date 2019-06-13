Minister of Culture Breaz: We’ll rediscuss rental agreement of Peles Castle; Romanian state’s offer - to buy it
Jun 13, 2019
Minister of Culture and National Identity Valer-Daniel Breaz on Thursday has stated that the institution he leads will discuss with the Royal House about the extension of the Peles Castle rental agreement, while mentioning that the Romanian state’s offer is to buy this landmark.
"What I can tell you that is that, right now, we are tenants of the Peles Castle, for there is the Peles Museum there, which is an extraordinary museum. We are going to negotiate with the Royal House, given that the rental agreement expires on June 30, so we are going to extend it, and maybe we will also have an offer, a sale proposal from the Royal House. We don’t know many details. The only thing that we are going to do is to rediscuss, first of all, the rental offer, the offer for the extension of this agreement, because it’s normal for the museum to continue to function there and the works of art to be visited by all those who want to see them," Minister Breaz told a press conference held at the Government headquarters.
He reiterated that the Romanian state’s offer is to buy the Peles Castle.
"The Romanian state’s offer, the Romanian Government’s offer is to buy the Peles Castle. The offer and the financial proposal must come from the Royal House and, second of all, the Royal House must show that it’s ready to sell this castle," Minister of Culture Valer-Daniel Breaz also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
