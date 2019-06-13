Catinvest Invests EUR3M In Expanding TOM Shopping Mall In Constanta By 3,500 Sqm



French real estate group Catinvest has invested EUR3 million in expanding by 3,500 square meters the surface area of TOM shopping center in Constanta (south-eastern Romania), which marks the completion of the first phase of a project aimed at boosting the total lettable area of the shopping (...) Catinvest Invests EUR3M In Expanding TOM Shopping Mall In Constanta By 3,500 Sqm.French real estate group Catinvest has invested EUR3 million in expanding by 3,500 square meters the surface area of TOM shopping center in Constanta (south-eastern Romania), which marks the completion of the first phase of a project aimed at boosting the total lettable area of the shopping (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]