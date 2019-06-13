BT Analyst: Romania Annual Inflation Rate, Under HICP, May Fall To 3.8% In 2019 Vs 4.1% In 2018



The annual inflation rate, under the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), is expected to fall to 3.8% in 2019, from 4.1% in 2018, and to decline even further in 2020, down to 3%, according to estimates by Andrei Radulescu, macroeconomic analysis director with Banca Transilvania (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]