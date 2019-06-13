ForMin Melescanu says new technologies cannot replace career diplomats
Jun 13, 2019
New technologies cannot replace the career diplomat’s work, regardless of their ability to analyse, Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu told the opening on Thursday of the European Diplomatic Programme.
"Diplomacy, in our times, is competing with the development of Artificial Intelligence, IT technologies and it is really a challenge to career diplomats to compete with all these technological means. But I have good news - I am convinced that all these new technologies cannot replace the work of the career diplomat. Regardless of their ability to analyse, the diplomacy profession remains a human resource and, in our view, one of the pieces of best news, otherwise we will close all embassies and use only this kind of communication," he said.
He went on to underscore the role of diplomats in the negotiating process.
"I think it’s almost impossible talking about negotiations without having a strong involvement of diplomats in the process. You can use many tools, but ultimately the ability to talk, find solutions, sometimes compromise, is not executed very well by machines," said Melescanu.
He told the attendees of the European Diplomatic Programme: ’Your abilities are not just for this century. Practically, what you do is training in diplomacy for the 22nd century."
At the same time, he mentioned the digital consular system.
"In a country like Romania, of which about 5 million nationals work in a European free trade area, consular activity is key to our ministry (...) The best digital system for the consular system has been developed in Romania and operates in all our consulates in the European Union and also outside the EU," said Melescanu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
