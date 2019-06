Romania Raises Over RON1B Selling 12-Year and 2-Year Bonds



Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised a total 1.013 billion lei (EUR214.5 million) in two separate tenders, selling bonds maturing in September 2031 and in June 2021, central bank data showed.