The Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.)'s acting chairperson Viorica Dancila, announced on Thursday in Parliament that she decided to run for the party's helm, at the 29 June Congress, without coming with a certain team, stating that would be "an inappropriate approach towards all colleagues and colleagues". "Yes, I am determined to run, but this does not prevent other colleagues from running. I am determined to run because I believe I can bring the balance right now, I can bring consensus, and I can have an approach that unites PSD organizations, and gives everyone a boost to mobilize for the presidential election. Because I really think I can do that, and beyond people it is important what we can do in the next period so that the PSD win the elections. I will not go with a team, I will not come before the congress to say, 'I am running for the presidency of the party provided that the executive president is X, the secretary general is Y', because that approach would seem to me an incorrect approach to all my colleagues. The list is open and I have the same support for all my colleagues. I have spoken on my behalf and I am convinced that those who will run for president, executive president and secretary-general are valuable people and can successfully cope with these positions," Viorica Dancila said at the end of the PSD National Executive Committee. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

