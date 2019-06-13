UDMR’s Antal Arpad: In a normal country there is no such thing as special pensions



Sfantu Gheorghe mayor Antal Arpad from the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) said on Thursday that he is no supporter of special pensions and that in his view, the contribution to the pension fund should be the only criterion that should be considered when the pension amount is determined. "I believe that in a normal country the institution of special pensions does not exist. Each citizen should collect pension benefits according to his or her contribution to the pension fund. The amount should be proportional to the length of service and to the contribution. I would like to live in a country where every citizen should be able to access a website and calculate their pension on their own. This would be the normal way from my point of view. (...) I repeat, I think the normal way would be for each citizen to collect a pension depending on the amount of his or her contribution, and this should apply for everyone," said Sfantu Gheorghe mayor Antal Arpad. He added that until three years ago the mayors had very low wages but the situation has improved after the enforcement of the new wage law that has also corrected certain pay inequities. Antal Arpad cited as a highly positive example the fact that in Hungary, depending on the number of children they have, female retirees get certain facilities such as earlier retirement or a higher pension. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Malina Negrea, editor: Marius Frăţila; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) UDMR’s Antal Arpad: In a normal country there is no such thing as special pensions.Sfantu Gheorghe mayor Antal Arpad from the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) said on Thursday that he is no supporter of special pensions and that in his view, the contribution to the pension fund should be the only criterion that should be considered when the pension amount is determined. "I believe that in a normal country the institution of special pensions does not exist. Each citizen should collect pension benefits according to his or her contribution to the pension fund. The amount should be proportional to the length of service and to the contribution. I would like to live in a country where every citizen should be able to access a website and calculate their pension on their own. This would be the normal way from my point of view. (...) I repeat, I think the normal way would be for each citizen to collect a pension depending on the amount of his or her contribution, and this should apply for everyone," said Sfantu Gheorghe mayor Antal Arpad. He added that until three years ago the mayors had very low wages but the situation has improved after the enforcement of the new wage law that has also corrected certain pay inequities. Antal Arpad cited as a highly positive example the fact that in Hungary, depending on the number of children they have, female retirees get certain facilities such as earlier retirement or a higher pension. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Malina Negrea, editor: Marius Frăţila; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Medical Inflation Seen Dropping to 10% in Romania The Romanian market will register a drop in medical inflation from 15% in 2018 to 10% this year, although the cost of medical services is on the rise globally.



Iohannis: PSD refuses to sign National Political Agreement, but list remains open President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) by its answers in the media, refused to sign the National Political Agreement to strengthen Romania's European path, saying that the Social Democrats "had more amendments than (...)



Viorica Dancila: I am determined to run for PSD helm at 29 June Congress The Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.)'s acting chairperson Viorica Dancila, announced on Thursday in Parliament that she decided to run for the party's helm, at the 29 June Congress, without coming with a certain team, stating that would be "an (...)



Iulius Town, Biggest Retail Project in Western Romania, Opens End-August Iulius Town, a EUR220 million real estate project developed by Iulius and Attenbury Europe, will be inaugurated on August 30, Iulius Group said in a statement Thursday.



Romania Raises Over RON1B Selling 12-Year and 2-Year Bonds Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised a total 1.013 billion lei (EUR214.5 million) in two separate tenders, selling bonds maturing in September 2031 and in June 2021, central bank data showed.



GfK: Brick-and-Mortar Retail in Romania, Lithuania to See Highest Growth in EU in 2019 Romania (+7%) and Lithuania (+5.9%) are expected to have the highest growth rates in 2019 for brick-and-mortar retail in the 27 EU nations (excluding the UK) even though purchasing power remains among the lowest in Europe, a GfK study showed (...)



Catinvest Invests EUR3M In Expanding TOM Shopping Mall In Constanta By 3,500 Sqm French real estate group Catinvest has invested EUR3 million in expanding by 3,500 square meters the surface area of TOM shopping center in Constanta (south-eastern Romania), which marks the completion of the first phase of a project aimed at boosting the total lettable area of the shopping (...)

